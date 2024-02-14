Summary Meta is testing a feature in WhatsApp that allows users to disable reactions within channels, potentially preventing or diffusing conflicts.

WhatsApp is continuing to develop usernames, which could serve as a unique identifier for both individuals and businesses on the platform.

Meta is adding new features to WhatsApp to compete with other messaging services and ensure its continued growth and relevance in the market.

Meta has been doing what it can to keep WhatsApp competitive in a crowded instant messaging service market. With apps like Signal and Google Messages rolling out new features on a continuous basis, Meta has to stay on top of its game. Recently, WhatsApp users discovered a feature in the works that allows people to react to messages in channels. Now, it seems that there may be a small modification to this feature.

According to WABetaInfo, Meta appears to be testing the option to disable reactions within channels in WhatsApp. This was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.17, which is available on the Google Play Store. When entering channel settings, it looks like you will be able to choose to either allow default reactions, all emoji reactions, or none. By disabling reactions altogether, you can presumably diffuse channel conflict or prevent it from happening altogether.

Meta has been creating a slew of new WhatsApp features as of late. One that it appears to be focused on developing is usernames, which would allow both businesses and individuals to create a unique username for an account. According to what has been seen in beta, it appears that WhatsApp will only permit alphanumeric characters. Currently, the app requires you to use your phone number to identify and maintain your account. While that might not go away, it’s possible that a username could become your public-facing ID to others.

Meta also appears to be focusing on channel features within WhatsApp. For example, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed four new features last month — audio messages, polls, multiple channel admins, and the option to use a channel post as a status. Many of these features would benefit businesses, as well as their relationships with customers. For example, the option to have more than one admin could help spread enterprise responsibilities. Polls could give companies insight into how customers feel about products.

It’s obvious that Meta wants WhatsApp to be your go-to instant messaging app. As its competitors continue to make their services more robust, it’s no longer optional for WhatsApp to evolve — its growth will become necessary for its existence. Whether you already use the Meta app or you’re weighing it as an alternative, these are all factors you’ll want to take into account.