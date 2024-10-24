Key Takeaways WhatsApp is testing a personalized emoji reaction list, similar to what Instagram already offers.

Users will see their top 7 emojis first, followed by other top emojis that can be accessed by swiping left.

The update also includes a video autoplay feature for Channels that is rolling out to beta testers.

Meta-owned WhatsApp, which was acquired by the Facebook giant two years after Instagram, has gained a robust collection of modern-day communication app tools and features over the years. This includes the likes of Communities, group chats, channels, end-to-end encryption, message reactions, status updates and more.

We already know that the messaging giant is working on adding extra functionality to the latter, with upcoming music support for WhatsApp's Status Updates. However, that is not the only page WhatsApp seems to be borrowing from Instagram.

As spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.16, which is available now as part of the platform's Google Play Beta Program, the messaging giant seems to be public testing message reactions with users' recently used emojis. This is how message reactions work on Instagram, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, and even Slack — by surfacing the ones you use the most first in the list.

The feature was first spotted in development with WhatsApp beta version 2.24.21.15 early in October.

Swipe to see more reactions

Source: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp's default list of reaction emoji includes, in order, 👍, ❤️, 😂, 😮, 😢, and🙏. While not a huge change, surfacing a personalized reaction list with users' most-used emojis is a quality update that brings WhatsApp more in line with its competitors.

In addition to displaying your top seven most used reactions up top, users would also be able to swipe to the left to reveal the next set of emojis, making it much easier to access emojis that don't make the top of the list, but you still use them every now and then. A + button will remain visible to dive deeper into the full emoji list.

In addition to faster and more personalized emoji reactions, the beta update also includes a new video autoplay feature specifically for Channels, alongside Status mentions, which began rolling out earlier this month. Personalized emoji reaction lists and video autoplay for channels are expected to roll out to more beta users gradually. It is currently unclear when the features might make their stable debut.