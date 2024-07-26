Summary WhatsApp is gaining ground in the US with 100 million users, largely thanks to strategic app updates.

The RCS messaging gap between Google and Apple may have allowed WhatsApp to shine in the US as users sought out more advanced chat features.

With Apple finally implementing RCS later this year, WhatsApp will face renewed competition from the default texting apps on Apple and Google's mobile operating systems.

If you're living outside the United States and install a messaging app on your device, be it Android or iOS, there's an extremely high chance you're using WhatsApp. With over two billion users globally, the Meta-owned messaging app is the go-to method of communication for many around the world — but it hasn't seen nearly as much success in its home country, where most users still text from their phone numbers through an app like Google Messages or Apple's iMessage platform. Interestingly, it seems like WhatsApp is finally getting a foothold in the US just as Apple and Google's messaging services are starting to play nice together.

As WhatsApp touted in a blog post, it now has 100 million users in the United States. Reaching this milestone among Americans, while a small fraction of its global user base, is significant considering that it's just a shade under one-third of US residents. This achievement is not a stroke of luck, but rather a result of the company's strategic approach to the US market, which has included a constant stream of app updates and feature additions over the course of the last two years.

WhatsApp took advantage of the RCS messaging gap between Google and Apple

The early signs of WhatsApp gaining traction in the US were first spotted in 2023. That's when analytics firm Apptopia reported that WhatsApp ranked sixth among the most downloaded apps in the US, with a 5% increase in download rate year-over-year. Its daily active users in the US also grew by 9%, indicating that the download numbers were no fluke. Interestingly, Apptopia said at the time that WhatsApp was becoming more popular among iPhone users.

With carriers in the US having offered free texting on most of their plans since smartphones have existed, it's no surprise that many users prefer to stick with Google Messages or iMessage. However, a lack of advanced cross-platform messaging features has brought both platforms under the spotlight, with Google constantly calling on Apple to adopt RCS. Apple finally caved and agreed to add the functionality to iOS 18, paving the way for WhatsApp-style chat features without installing an extra app when Apple's update rolls out this fall.

So the question remains, can WhatsApp keep up this growth in the US while facing down a new messaging partnership between the two biggest players in that country? Americans have already shown that they prefer texting from their phone numbers over signing into an app, but with one out of three people having already installed WhatsApp, the barrier for entry is now much less of an issue.