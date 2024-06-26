Summary The new shortcut button aims to make it faster and easier to reply to instant video messages in WhatsApp beta.

Recent updates include HD image and video quality, Meta AI search bar, and the ability to forward video messages.

WhatsApp is the top encrypted messaging app with 2.78 billion users, leaving Signal and Telegram behind.

When it comes to selecting an encrypted messaging app, WhatsApp is the top choice for both Android and iOS users. With 2.78 billion users worldwide, the Meta-owned messaging app has become a hallmark in the industry, leaving rival apps like Signal and Telegram in the dust.

Related WhatsApp may soon let you pin more than one Channel Frustratingly, you still can't pin as many Channels as you can chats

WhatsApp has received significant updates in recent months, including the ability to set HD as the default quality for images and videos, a new search bar with incorporated Meta AI, and Lottie stickers. However, the latest spotted feature in the WhatsApp beta version aims to make it much faster to reply to instant video messages.

As spotted by folks at WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android (2.24.14.5) provides users with a shortcut button to reply to instant video messages. The update is now available to some beta testers through the Google Play Store, though it might take some time before all beta users can access it.

The new feature is now available to WhatsApp beta testers

As you can see in the screenshot below, once you've installed the latest beta version of WhatsApp, a new button can appear next to your video messages, allowing you to reply to the message quickly. The shortcut aims to make the process hassle-free, as users previously needed to reply to the message by opening the message menu or using the usual gestures to reply to instant video messages.

Close

Source: WABetaInfo

By introducing this new shortcut, WhatsApp is not only enhancing the messaging experience but also helping users save valuable time, enabling them to have more productive and efficient conversations.

Some recent updates to WhatsApp have focused on improving the video message experience on the platform. For example, in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.30, users could forward their outgoing video messages. Prior to this, WhatsApp users needed to record a video message for each chat, while this feature allows forwarding the same video message to multiple contacts.

If you're part of the WhatsApp beta program, it's time to check for updates in your app. WhatsApp has started rolling out the latest feature to its beta testers through the Google Play Store, and a wider rollout is expected in the coming days.