Everybody knows WhatsApp as one of the world’s most popular communication platforms, and it's consistently made our list as one of the top encrypted messaging apps. However, there's still room to improve, and we're constantly seeing the service try out new features, like recent tweaks to make creating polls and forwarding messages easier. Those upgrades, which include the ability to create single-vote polls and add captions for context to forwarded messages, were initially only available to beta testers, but are now finally being rolled out to stable users.

Support for creating single-vote polls and adding customized captions is coming to WhatsApp users everywhere over the next few weeks. Meta first introduced WhatsApp's polls feature in November last year, but so far participants have been able to select as many responses as they wanted. Now, though, you can turn off the “allow multiple answers” option when creating a poll.

Extended functionality also lets users filter their messages by polls, just like how you can search messages by photos, videos, or links. You can even receive notifications when people vote on your polls, and be shown how many people have voted in total.

As for sharing captions, you can now add customized captions for any media that you send. When you forward something that has a caption, you can keep the existing one, dismiss it entirely, or write a new one to add extra context for the recipient of your message.

These new additions are just the latest of many upgrades Meta has been making to improve the interface and functionality of the app. Recently, we've also seen the company add a bottom navigation bar on the platform for Android phones, make missed calls more visible, and work to incorporate autoplaying GIF support into the platform.