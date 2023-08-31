Summary WhatsApp is continuously adding new features to its platform, with recent additions including uncompressed media sharing and AI-generated stickers.

The messaging service is working on a big design revamp for its Android app, featuring updated Material Design 3 UI elements and a more modern look and feel.

The revamped app will feature chat filters at the top to easily manage conversations. The design is still under development and will be released to beta testers first.

WhatsApp has steadily added new features to its platform over the last few years. In recent times, the pace of addition has only increased, with the messaging service gaining useful new additions almost every other day on the beta channel, like making uncompressed media sharing easier, AI-generated stickers, and more. Meta recently also tweaked the app's design on the beta channel by relocating the navigation bar to the bottom and updating some UI elements. As it turns out, WhatsApp is working on an even bigger design revamp of its Android app.

Rolling out as a part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.16 to select beta testers (via WABetaInfo), the new UI features updated Material Design 3 UI elements. The app's top bar is now entirely white, with other UI elements in green — the same shade WhatsApp uses in its logo. The beta release uses a new font for WhatsApp's branding at the top.

These changes combined give WhatsApp a more modern look and feel. While the navigation bar is still at the bottom in the new design, it is unclear if you can swipe to switch between tabs.

2 Images Close

Left: WhatsApp's current interface; Right: Revamped UI

To better manage your ever-growing list of conversations, the revamped WhatsApp app will have chat filters at the top to easily let you see your unread, personal, or business messages. They had popped up in one of WhatsApp's previous beta builds as well, though this time, they sport an updated look. These filters will become even more useful when WhatsApp rolls out multi-account support.

WhatsApp's revamped design is still under development, so there are bound to be more changes in store. As the design nears its final stages, WhatsApp should roll it out widely to beta testers before a public release.