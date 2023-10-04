Summary WhatsApp is introducing pinned messages, allowing users to highlight and easily reference important information in ongoing chats.

As an instant messaging service, WhatsApp gives you the ability to stay in touch with friends and family around the globe, but it’s become more than that. Meta has introduced numerous features, some of which make for a more personalized experience, like stickers and GIFs. Other developments, such as file sharing and automatic replies, have enhanced the functionality of WhatsApp. Now, a new feature spotted by beta testers suggests that Meta will soon be rolling out pinned messages.

Version 2.23.21.4 of WhatsApp has launched in the Google Play Beta Program, and it appears that messages can now be pinned to the top of conversations, according to WABetaInfo. Specifically, users can highlight a portion of a message they want to pin and then add it to the top of an ongoing chat. By doing so, people in the conversation can easily reference older messages and information more quickly. In addition to introducing the option to pin, the chat share menu has also been revamped. It seems to be more user-friendly, and none of the functionality of content sharing has been lost with the updates — you can still easily send a wide array of files to chat recipients.

These tweaks are part of a major redesign that Meta looks to be carrying out. Several visual components of WhatsApp appeared to change with the launch of beta version 2.23.20.10 at the end of September. Some of the most obvious updates were a colorless top bar on the home screen and a lighter gray bottom bar — these alterations were likely made to cater to dark mode on mobile devices. Redesigned chat bubbles also seem to be in the works, as well as an updated floating action button. However, these prospective changes have not been finalized just yet and have only been seen by a small number of users, suggesting a rollout timeframe of months rather than days.

Meta hasn’t forgotten about the chat experience amidst the redesign. As competitors like Google roll out rich text formatting, WhatsApp looks like it may follow suit. Beta version 2.23.21.3 has a quote block feature, plain text formatting, and the option to organize chat content in lists. While these changes might come off as minor, they can make a big difference when using WhatsApp for text messaging.

End-to-end encryption is just one of many benefits that come with using WhatsApp to keep in touch. Now, these new features give you the option to express yourself more authentically — and in a crowded instant messaging arena, this might just be what Meta needs to push WhatsApp past its competition.