WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging apps, especially for texting friends abroad. The app works on iPhone and Android, as well as on Mac, PC, and web browsers, making it compatible with Chromebooks. you can send images, videos, files, and polls, either individually or in group conversations. It's also packed with features ranging from voice and video calls to disappearing messages.

You can star messages to retrieve them easily and pin chats and conversations to the top of the screen. You won't have to look for them. These features work on all WhatsApp versions, including on your computer. Here's how to use them.

How to pin a WhatsApp message

Pin messages to the top of a conversation and make it easy to access. This is particularly useful if you're meeting a friend for dinner, for instance, and want to pin the address to the top of the conversation instead of looking it up. You can pin a message for a predefined amount of time, ranging from 24 hours to 7 or 30 days. When pinning a message to the top of the conversation, all parties can see the pinned message, regardless of who pinned it.

You can only pin a single message to the top of a conversation. If you pin another message, you're asked to confirm if you want to replace the existing one. You can also pin messages in group chats. However, group admins need to activate this feature in the group settings.

How to pin a WhatsApp message on Android

Pinning a WhatsApp message on Android requires a few taps. The process is simple:

On your Android smartphone, open the WhatsApp conversation from which you want to pin a message. Press and hold the message you want to pin. Tap the ⋮ overflow menu in the upper-right corner. Tap Pin. Select the duration for which you'd like to pin the message to the top of the conversation. Tap Pin to confirm. Close

How to pin a WhatsApp message on an iPhone

Pinning a WhatsApp message on an iPhone is also easy and done in a breeze:

On your iPhone, open the WhatsApp conversation from which you want to pin a message. Press and hold the message you want to pin. Tap Pin. Select the duration for which you'd like to pin the message to the top of the conversation. Close

How to pin a WhatsApp message on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop

You can also pin messages from your computer, as well as review pinned messages.

On your computer, open WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop. Navigate to the WhatsApp conversation from which you want to pin a message. Identify the message you want to pin and hover your mouse over it. Click the downward arrow and select Pin. Select the duration for which you'd like to pin the message to the top of the conversation. Close

How to unpin a WhatsApp message

If a message has been pinned to a conversation, any member can unpin it. In group chats, only appropriate users can pin and unpin messages. To unpin a message, repeat the steps above, depending on your device, and select Unpin.

Use WhatsApp to the fullest

Now that you know how to pin messages, explore our essential tips and make the most of WhatsApp. In addition, you can use WhatsApp on your Wear OS smartwatch or on two Android phones simultaneously. Check out our user guides to learn more about these features.