One of the most popular instant messaging clients in the world, WhatsApp, has steadily added new features over the past few years, albeit with its fair share of controversies. Over the last few months, the Meta-owned chat app has either rolled out or has been shown to be working on a handful of features. While some of these new additions are accessible through beta channels such as the Google Play Beta program, there are other new features under construction that have been roped off. We are now coming across one such new feature pertaining to the use of personalized avatars as stickers.

We've previously come across reports about WhatsApp potentially letting users put on avatars for video calls. But a late report from WABetaInfo is now talking about the ability to turn an avatar into a sticker. The feature was discovered within WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.21.3, though it's not widely accessible yet and there's no word on when the update would roll out to the wider section of the beta community. Based on the company's history of rolling out new features to its chat client, however, the wait probably won't be too long.

Screenshots illustrate how users are able to set their avatar to be used for stickers. From our inference, it seems that avatar-based stickers will be available as a single set with the avatar in different poses and a variety of accompanying accouterments.

In addition to sending these stickers within individual or group chats, users will also be able to set their avatars as their default profile picture.

Customization is the name of the game on social media, and it's about time that WhatsApp caught up to other messaging apps, like Telegram. Whether you'll love the aesthetic, though, is up to your tastes.