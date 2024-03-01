Summary WhatsApp's classic UI on Android is getting a modern update with new icons for the overflow menu options.

The new icons will make the messaging app more accessible and intuitive for users, improving navigation.

Beta testers are already experiencing the change, with a wider rollout anticipated.

WhatsApp has maintained its popularity as the best encrypted instant messaging app in terms of sheer number of users. However, its UI on Android is starting to show its age, and in the 10 years under Meta ownership, we’ve seen a few revolutionary new features and functional changes, but nothing visual. We remain hopeful the small changes will add up, though, and the latest beta takes another step towards this modernization with new icons for the overflow menu options.

Android app developers usually tuck non-essential menu items into collapsible sidebars or drop-down overflow menus. WhatsApp is no exception — It has four core tabs dedicated to Communities, Chats, Updates, and Calls, and every other item, including conversation-specific options, are accessible through the three-dot icon in the upper right corner of the UI.

This overflow menu lists options such as New group, New broadcast, Linked devices, Starred messages, and Settings, while in-conversation menu items include View contact, Search, Mute notifications, and a toggle for Disappearing messages, but both these menus only use text. Reputable WhatsApp feature spotters at WABetaInfo report that version 2.23.21.12 of the app is now beta testing icons for this overflow menu.

The screenshots shared reveal simplistic line art corresponding to every option in the menu, with the icon preceding the text. However, WABetaInfo only shows us the overflow menu for conversations, so we aren’t sure if the general overflow menu will receive similar treatment. In any case, the icons make the list more accessible and intuitive to use. You should be able to identify menu items at a glance, and access them a little quicker.

The new icons are rolling out to some beta testers already, with a wider beta rollout on the cards. We hope the wait isn’t too long before we see this intuitive new menu style on the stable channel too.