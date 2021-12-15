Have fun listening to your ramblings before bothering others with them

WhatsApp has been focusing on improving its voice message feature lately. After allowing users to play messages at a faster speed and delivering improvements on how they appear, the popular messaging platform is now letting users preview voice messages before sending them.

Voice messages are particularly convenient, mainly because they let you convey emotions more clearly. They're also easier to record when performing other tasks, like walking, cooking, or driving. Unfortunately, they're not always clear, which is why it's now possible to preview your ramblings before sending them.

To do so, simply scroll the microphone button up and press stop once you're done recording. You'll then be able to listen to the voice message and decide whether you want to send it or not. The feature is available on all devices, including Android, iOS, web, and desktop versions.

In addition to these features, Meta is working on bringing further enhancements to voice messages on WhatsApp, including a transcription feature.

Source: WhatsApp

