Summary WhatsApp is adding new business-oriented features like contact notes to enhance personalized customer interactions.

The contact notes feature will provide businesses with the ability to save customer details and preferences for tailored interactions.

This enhancement underscores WhatsApp's commitment to serving its business users with exclusive features for improved customer service.

While messaging apps were initially aimed at serving personal users, they soon became a desired tool among businesses. With that in mind, popular messaging apps like WhatsApp were prompted to add more business-driven features, including Communities, business profiles, and Facebook Shops Integration. However, the WhatsApp platform still has significant untapped potential to incorporate more business features.

A few days ago, we learned that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a feature to allow business users to attach a message to their notes. The feature paves the way for users to save a specific message with more details. Now, the folks at WABetaInfo have spotted a similar feature on the WhatsApp web client that lets users attach notes to each contact, introducing a great way to add personalized information to the contact details for future reference.

The contact notes feature for WhatsApp web UI was already seen in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.12. Similarly, the in-works features on Android allows users to attach notes to a contact.

Source: WABetaInfo

As you can see in the screenshot above, a new text field has been added to the WhatsApp contact page, encouraging users to make a contact stand out with a personalized note. Meanwhile, the note is only visible to the WhatsApp account owner. Also, the permissible text length has yet to be discovered, but it should be long enough to store some critical information about a user.

While the future availability of the contact notes feature for personal users is uncertain, all indications point to its initial launch for business users, as evidenced by the "This is a business account" label in the test account's description and the note field prompt that reads "Add notes about your customer." This exclusivity underscores the value that WhatsApp places on its business users.

The contact notes feature is a significant enhancement for WhatsApp business accounts. It equips business owners with the ability to save their customer's contact details, enriched with personal information such as location, preferences, or even birthdays. This potential for personalized data storage can also greatly enhance customer service, allowing businesses to tailor their interactions to individual customer needs and preferences.

The feature is set to land on the WhatsApp Web with a future update. So, if you're a business owner with a WhatsApp business account, keep your eyes on the upcoming updates.