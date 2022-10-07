The upcoming WhatsApp Premium subscription for WhatsApp Business users is taking shape, and the new beta rollout for the service shows us exactly what you'll get as part of the monthly package. The latest beta build for WhatsApp shows us the new features designed for businesses to better interact with customers. WABetaInfo reports potential subscriptions can open the app's settings on their phone and access the new section titled WhatsApp Premium. On this page, potential customers can join the plan.

WhatsApp Premium lets subscribers create a custom business link like https://wa.me/businessname, making it easier for customers to remember how to reach the business on WhatsApp. You can change the URL once every 90 days, and if you cancel your Premium subscription, the link becomes invalid so that others can claim it.

WhatsApp Premium subscribers can also use up to 10 linked devices to stay in touch with customers. This can be handy when several business representatives share the same WhatsApp account to reach customers.

Besides these two features, all other features of the messaging app remain free to use. Unsubscribing from Premium on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store allows you to continue using the premium features until the next billing cycle. However, the subscription is only available to WhatsApp business users running the latest beta build of the app. The new subscription isn’t intended for the average user.

WABetaInfo reports that the new subscription is rolling out to specific businesses in some countries, and pricing may vary by region. A wider rollout could be on the horizon. If you have a WhatsApp business account and want to get started using these premium features, install the latest beta build on Android or TestFlight build on iPhone to get started. Hopefully, additional optional features will make the subscription more worthwhile as it matures.