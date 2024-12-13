Summary WhatsApp now allows you to call specific members within a group chat, perfect for planning surprises or private conversations.

The app now offers new filters and backgrounds for video calls, complete with higher video quality on both mobile and desktop devices.

The WhatsApp desktop app has a new look for the call tab that makes it easier to start calls, create call links, and dial numbers.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has long-been the go-to messaging app for billions worldwide. Rightfully so, the app boasts over 2 billion monthly active users, and while I can't speak for others, what I gravitate towards is a clean UI, reliable performance, security, and a constant stream of new features — all of which WhatsApp offers.

The app finally gained a dedicated extension for Gemini integration earlier this month, while a new quick reply button for voice messages is currently in the works.

Earlier this year, the messaging giant was spotted working on several upgrades to improve calling on the platform — many of which are official now. In a new blog post, WhatsApp highlighted a slew of features that aim to make your obligatory holiday season calling better, and it starts with a solid addition to group calls.

WhatsApp users should now be able to select specific participants when initiating a call from within a group chat, essentially making it so that you don't have to disturb the whole group when you only intend to speak to a select few. This feature isn't live for me yet on the latest WhatsApp version 2.24.24.79 stable build, making it unclear whether group chat participants excluded from the call will be notified about it. The tech giant's blog post suggests that this is "ideal for planning surprise parties or presents," which suggests excluded participants won't be notified.

Lots of calling upgrades to go around

Source: WhatsApp

Other latest features include support for filters and backgrounds, with upwards of 10 options to choose from to make video calls more fun and engaging. Better late then never, right?

Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone. Backgrounds, on the other hand, include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.

On the desktop front, the messaging giant has redesigned its app's call tab, which now provides easier access to start new calls, create call links, and to manually dial a number. Lastly, WhatsApp indicated that calls made on the platform are now more "reliable," complete with higher video call resolution across both mobile and desktop devices on 1:1 and group calls. All of these changes are rolling out right now, and should be available widely over the coming week.