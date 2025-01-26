Summary WhatsApp's regular updates help maintain its dominant position among chat apps.

The latest update introduces new square icons with rounded corners in the attachment sheet. The design also changes the icon art in some cases.

The new icons align with Meta's unspoken effort to unify app UI design across operating systems, especially between Android and iOS.

WhatsApp has surprisingly maintained a dominant position in the small group of popular chat apps for Android. Regular updates play a key role in maintaining this status. Most of the changes we saw in the past year bring this chat app closer to other Meta apps like Instagram and Messenger, including the latest one that allows cross-posting status updates easily. Now, I just spotted another change rolling out to stable channel users worldwide — new icons in the attachment sheet.

The app's attachment sheet appears when you tap the paperclip icon in the message field. The gallery menu here recently switched from a full-screen UI to a tabbed bottom sheet design. However, the icons on the sheet, like those for Document, Location, Contact, etc. have always been round. Early in 2023, WhatsApp started developing a redesign of this UI element, featuring square icons with rounded corners, and updated icons. The design reappeared repeatedly, with the last confirmed sighting from WABetaInfo in version 2.24.21.29 in October last year.

Old WhatsApp attachment sheet icons

Nearly two years since the first sighting, I see this change rolling out to users on the stable channel with the latest WhatsApp update to version 2.25.1.75 available through the Play Store in India. Version 2.25.1.76 is the latest for my colleague Karandeep in Canada, and he has new icons too. This leads us to conclude the rollout is global, and available through at least two Play Store builds for stable users. If you're still stuck with the old icons, I suggest updating the app for a breath of fresh air, because this change looks like one that's here to stay this time.

Iconography shifts closer to the iOS style

New attachment sheet icons in light and dark mode

The new icons might seem like a minor update, but they are a part of Meta's efforts to make the app UI design cohesive across operating systems. The new icons ditch solid colors with white line art for squircles (square with circular edges, like Samsung icons) with colored art inside. Specifically, you'll see new designs for Document and Gallery options. This design was spotted in the development phase on iOS just before the Android app in 2023, and it is already available in the stable app for iPhones.

The same icons on iOS

With Android catching up, we hope to see more such consolidation in subsequent stable updates. To get a taste of what's coming, you can sign up for the app's beta program on the Play Store, or manually sideload interesting updates from APKMirror.