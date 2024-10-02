Key Takeaways WhatsApp is adding support for video call filters and backgrounds.

There are 10 filters and 10 background options available.

A new Touch Up option will enhance your appearance on video calls.

You can use WhatsApp for more than messaging your friends. With voice and video call support, you can get your entire gang on a call to discuss your upcoming plans. WhatsApp has also steadily improved the video calling experience on its platform with features like screen sharing and call links. Unlike on Google Meet and FaceTime though, the lack of virtual backgrounds on WhatsApp made it difficult to hide your messy bedroom on a video call. That's changing now, with support for filters and backgrounds coming to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is adding 10 filters and backgrounds each to its platform, which you can mix and match to get your desired look. Backgrounds will replace your on-call background with a selection of your choice, while filters can add a warm, cool, or frosted look to your video.

For more professional scenarios where you cannot use a virtual background, there's a Blur option. As the name indicates, it will blur out your background, hiding all the mess behind you.

The 10 filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone. As for the Backgrounds, they include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.

Beauty filter comes to WhatsApp video calls

To ensure you look your best on video calls, WhatsApp is also introducing a Touch Up option. This feature will smooth out the blemishes and wrinkles on your skin, enhancing your appearance. It is similar to the beauty filter on many Chinese Android phones and social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

A Low Light option will brighten your environment for better visibility when making video calls in areas with poor or insufficient lighting.

Touch Up and Low Light will work even when you apply a filter and virtual background.

You can use filters and background in individual or group video calls. WhatsApp says the rollout will be complete in the "coming weeks." If you are on WhatsApp's beta channel, chances are the feature is already available for your account.

With filters and background support, WhatsApp is taking another step at becoming a Google Meet rival for video calls. It still has a ways to go, though, as Google's video calling platform even supports 360-degree video backgrounds for a more immersive look.