Over the past few months, we've been seeing a lot of changes to WhatsApp. The brand has been adding features and making UI tweaks for quite some time, and now, it's finally ready to share its major design revamp with the world.

Today, Meta announced that its app redesign is rolling out to all users, providing a fresh coat of paint and UI enhancements that will vastly improve the experience going forward (via WABetaInfo). The update is now available for Android and iOS users.

New changes with colorless design

It's not easy making changes to one of the best encrypted messaging apps you can use in 2024. But Meta took on the challenge, making careful changes that really enhance the overall experience. As far as the three pillars, Meta decided to focus on three things — keeping the app fresh, easily accessible, and simple.

Perhaps one of the first things you'll notice with the new app is a brand-new color scheme that matches the app's logo, with a nice shade of green being used throughout the app, alongside other neutral colors. Furthermore, the app has altered the look of night mode, making it even darker than before.

In addition to the above, the brand has also modernized its look with new icons, and has updated many of the illustrations that are found in the app, while also adding in some animations to the mix as well. Eagle-eyed users will also notice that the default background, the "doodle" has also been changed, and incorporates shapes that are more relatable to users.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes for Android users is the relocation of the navigation bar. This bar used to reside at the top of the app, making it a bit of a stretch for some users, and has now been moved to the bottom, which provides easy access no matter the size of your hand or the device. iOS users will also see a change to the attachment layout, with a new expandable tray that will make it easier to attach videos, documents, and more.

So if you've been curious about WhatsApp and wanted to give it a try, now's going to be the perfect time to jump in. Not only does the app offer excellent privacy with end-to-end encryption in chats, but it also provides tools for voice and video calls. There's a number of reasons why WhatsApp is considered one of the best chatting apps in 2024, so give it a try today and connect with friends, family, and colleagues in a new way.