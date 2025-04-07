Summary WhatsApp is testing a new "advanced chat privacy" feature that aims to give users more control over their conversations.

Key features being tested include blocking others from exporting the entire chat history and preventing media from automatically saving to the recipient's device gallery. Enabling this feature in a chat will also prevent interaction with Meta AI within that specific conversation.

The advanced chat privacy setting will be applied on a per-chat basis, and once enabled by any participant, the limitations will apply to everyone in that chat. The feature is currently in beta testing with no public release timeline announced.

Security and privacy while communicating online are paramount, and that is precisely why secure applications like Signal, WhatsApp, Google Messages, and more are some of the most used messaging platforms out there.

With features like disappearing messages, end-to-end encryption, chat locks, message requests, and more, these platforms ensure that you have control over your digital interactions. Now, in an attempt to build upon its existing privacy tools, Meta-owned WhatsApp appears to be testing a brand-new "advanced chat privacy" feature.

The messaging giant is testing out a new feature that would prevent others from being able to export their chat history with you, as highlighted by WABetaInfo after digging into WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.10.14.

For example, if I have the upcoming advanced chat privacy feature enabled, people on WhatsApp that communicate with me will be blocked from exporting our entire conversation, including text messages and shared media. For what it's worth, the privacy toggle wouldn't completely prevent exports. Users on the other end would still be able to forward your messages to a burner number and export the chats from their, but that's an extra barrier that users would have to bypass to generate a comprehensive record of conversations.

Additionally, users with advanced chat privacy wouldn't be able to interact with Meta AI. Whether the limitation pertains to just Meta AI in chats or Meta AI in general is currently unclear. I can't think of a sure-shot reason for the limitation, but if I were to speculate, it could be connected to preventing Meta AI from being able to retain conversations.

The new toggle will work on a chat-by-chat basis

Source: WABetaInfo

In addition to limiting exports, the feature would also prevent shared media you send from automatically being saved on the recipient's device, even if they have 'save all media' enabled for you. This limitation is already live for media sent as a disappearing message. However, unlike disappearing messages, users might be able to manually save said media files.

The upcoming advanced chat privacy feature will work on a chat-by-chat basis, with controls for it situated within chat-based settings. Once enabled, the limitations will apply to both chat participants, even if the person on the other end hasn't explicitly activated the feature themselves. The feature can be toggled off by any chat participant, though doing so will trigger a notification.

Advanced chat privacy is rolling out to some beta users now. There is no timeline for when the feature might roll out more widely.