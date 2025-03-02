WhatsApp is one of our top communication apps on Android, thanks to its wealth of features. Its end-to-end encryption, availability on multiple platforms, cloud backups, and media-sharing tools are all great reasons to use the messaging app. However, WhatsApp isn't perfect. Other messaging apps like Telegram or Signal offer features that WhatsApp needs.

Not only is WhatsApp missing features available on other popular communication apps, but it also has frustrating and unnecessary limitations. No dedicated cloud storage, restrictions on linked devices, and relatively small group chat sizes are just some of WhatsApp's frustrating limitations. These are all the features WhatsApp needs to make it the perfect messaging app on Android and iOS.

6 No limitations on linked devices

There's no reason for linked devices to be missing features

WhatsApp lets you access your messages from five devices at once. One of these devices is designated as the primary device, while the others are linked devices. It's a secure way to access your messages from other devices, but this system has frustrating limitations compared to other messaging apps.

Firstly, you should be able to have unlimited linked devices. While this would theoretically be less secure, WhatsApp already logs you out of an unused device after 14 days. Secondly, linked devices should have the same features as the primary device. Currently, linked devices cannot post status updates, live locations, and broadcast lists. Removing this limitation is crucial for people who juggle multiple devices on a day-to-day basis.

5 Dedicated cloud storage for backups

We shouldn't have to rely on Google and Apple for our WhatsApp conversations

WhatsApp can back up your conversations to the cloud, but only to a Google account on Android devices and iCloud on iOS devices. This system is unnecessarily complicated, but it could be solved with dedicated cloud storage.

Restoring your chats on a new device requires you to check that you have recently backed them up to your Google Account and then manually restore them from this backup. If you have issues with your Google account's storage, you won't be able to restore your backup, plus it takes time to do so. WhatsApp needs its own cloud storage system, like Telegram, so that your chats and media are instantly available on every new device.