There's a reason why WhatsApp is among our favorite messaging apps on Android. Besides being a great chatting app, it also supports audio and video calling, and while it is not as feature-rich as Google Meet, it is good enough to get the job done. You can start a group voice or video call with up to 32 participants in just a few taps. However, there was a weird limitation where you could only initiate a call with up to 7 people and had to add the remaining contacts afterward. If this restriction annoyed you, WhatsApp is increasing it to make your life easier.

In the latest WhatsApp beta v2.23.15.14 for Android, you can initiate a voice or video call with up to 15 people at once. The total group call limit on the platform remains unchanged at 32, so if there are more than 15 participants, you'll have to add them manually after the call starts. Another way to bypass this restriction is to create and share a WhatsApp call link ahead of time in the group, though it might not always be possible.

Nonetheless, if you frequently use WhatsApp to make group calls to your friends or family, you'll find this small change a welcome addition.

WABetaInfo reports the ability to invite up to 15 people at once in a group call on WhatsApp is available for some users on the latest beta release. I am already seeing the enhanced limit on one of my WhatsApp accounts, though it is not showing up on another phone running the newest beta build.

Given how WhatsApp is rapidly testing new features for its platform on the beta channel, you should consider joining its beta program on the Play Store. Or you can grab the latest beta APK release from APKMirror.