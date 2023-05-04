WhatsApp is ubiquitous among the top encrypted messaging apps in the world today. While it's behind apps like Telegram in terms of features, the developers are slowly but surely catching up. Elements like GIF autoplay could finally be landing on the Meta-owned chat app, while tablets are on course to receive a much-needed usability upgrade. Both of these inclusions first appeared in the beta channel, though their arrival on the stable version of the app shouldn't be far away. Similarly, we have another minor addition appearing on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.10.4, pertaining to how people view missed WhatsApp calls.

WABetaInfo says this new visual tweak highlights the contact's name in red when there's a missed call from them. On the other hand, if it's an unsaved or unknown contact, the numbers will be highlighted in red. This is in addition to the current missed call indicator next to each name/number on the WhatsApp call list. The visual marker has been around on the iPhone version of WhatsApp for quite some time, so it is by no means a major addition.

Meanwhile, the visibility of the new missed call indicator could be limited, even if you're enrolled in the company's beta program on the Play Store and have downloaded version 2.23.10.4 of the app. However, WABetaInfo notes it could gradually roll out to beta testers before making its way to the stable channel, possibly a few weeks from now.

Will this radically change the way you use WhatsApp? Probably not. Thankfully, there are more significant additions in tow, including refined multi-phone support, the ability to lock individual chats for additional privacy, and to provide additional context while sharing forwarded messages or media. Outside of the betas, WhatsApp recently allowed people to save disappearing messages, albeit with a caveat.