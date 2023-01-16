WhatsApp is one of the best encrypted messaging apps out there. Although it isn't always a pioneer when it comes to new capabilities, Meta provides regular feature updates and bug fixes. You can even use WhatsApp across multiple devices like a tablet or PC, or on another phone if you have the beta version. I leverage this convenience every day. However, I keep returning peoples’ WhatsApp calls I already took. Why, you ask? Because despite several updates on the beta and stable channel, the messaging service cannot properly sync call logs across linked devices.

How does WhatsApp multi device work?

As the name suggests, WhatsApp multi device allows accessing the same messaging account from multiple devices. The company added the feature sometime late in 2021 — you could operate up to four linked devices as long as the primary smartphone stayed online. This was because all the linked devices communicated with the primary one, which then relayed data to and from WhatsApp servers.

2 Images

Close

Old and new data flow diagrams for WhatsApp multi device

In early 2022, Meta reworked the feature, so each device could interface with WhatsApp servers directly, allowing linked devices to operate normally even when your primary phone was offline. This also opened the gateway to using a tablet or secondary smartphone as a linked device without relying on hacks like app cloning. The feature is still in beta and works rather well, save for one critical flaw.

Everything rings, but call logs don’t sync

You see, all my linked devices ring when someone calls me on WhatsApp. I, being human, can only take the call on one of them — either a linked device or my primary phone. Disappointingly, the messaging app just refuses to acknowledge I answered the call on any of my other devices. As a result, forgetful me often comes across a missed call notification in the chat and returns the call, only to be embarrassingly reminded by the other person that we already spoke.

2 Images

Close

Left to right: Linked smartphone used to answer the call, primary smartphone

Call me forgetful, but if WhatsApp can sync chats and ephemeral status views across multiple linked devices, why isn’t call history synced similarly? When I answer a WhatsApp call on one device, it is technically a call I missed on all other phones, tablets, and computers linked to that account, but I still had the conversation.

Missed call madness pervades all

Fearing I’m missing out on the sanity of singular missed call notifications as a beta tester, I checked out the stable channel as well, only to realize those users also suffer from a needless duplicity of missed call alerts. I’m led to conclude that everyone actively using WhatsApp for calls in a multi device setup is seeing missed call alerts for calls they answered.

I cannot recall when this started happening, but it has been an ongoing battle for at least a few months now. Despite several feature updates on the beta and stable channels, calls incorrectly marked as missed remain unfixed. Importantly, WhatsApp lacks a dedicated calls tab on the desktop app. This suggests the service hasn’t given serious thought to the calling feature across linked devices yet, and could introduce a better solution later down the line.

Close

Dedicated calls tab on WhatsApp desktop

WhatsApp regularly introduces updates and new features, so all hope is not lost. Meta is beta testing a dedicated tab for call logs on WhatsApp’s Windows app. Since the Windows app itself is already a stable and official part of the service, introducing this tab may mean that WhatsApp will make proper call log syncing a reality, whether you're using the multi device beta or the stable Companion Mode.