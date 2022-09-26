WhatsApp may not always be the first messaging app in town to implement popular features like multi-device support for tablets, but that's not for a lack of trying, and a steady stream of new capabilities seems to have its users hooked. We've been following a bunch of features at various stages of development, including group polls and personalized avatars for use as stickers. Now, another work-in-progress new addition has come to our attention — dedicated alerts when you miss WhatsApp calls due to do-not-disturb mode.

Meta recently rolled out WhatsApp 2.22.21.7 for Android through the Google Play beta program, and digging into its code, WABetaInfo reports the messaging service is working on dedicated alerts for when you activate DND and miss WhatsApp voice or video calls. When this is finally live, instead of returning to a bunch of non-specific missed call alerts in the chat, instead you'll be able to see which individual calls you missed "while on Do Not Disturb." It's possible the app could be working on similar event reporting in the call log tab.

The addition of DND missed call alerts won't do much to help with the panic you might feel after seeing a string of missed calls because you accidentally activated DND (or maybe forgot you automated the process with Digital Wellbeing). Still, it clues you in to what happened, which sounds better than wondering why you didn't hear any ringing.

Currently, this feature still isn’t available, even to beta testers, so there’s no telling when you may get your hands on it. Even though this addition has a bit of a niche use case, we'll still be keeping an eye out for when it ultimately goes live.