Summary WhatsApp users on Android may encounter a bug that mutes the microphone.

It only occurs when when navigating away from the app or when the screen dims.

For now, staying in the app during calls is the best way to avoid the microphone issue.

WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps that you can use. Not only is it secure, but it also offers lots of other features that allow you to easily communicate with friends, family, and colleagues. The reason why it manages to remain on top is that it offers frequent updates with new features which manage to keep things fresh.

Of course, the app isn't perfect by any means, and if you take a quick look through Reddit, or some online forums, you'll see plenty of people complaining about features or bugs that exist. But if you're an Android user, the one you might be more interested in knowing about is a bug that actually silences your mic when you're not in the app or when the screen dims.

Stay focused for now

The report comes from TechIssuesToday, and while the news is fairly recent, it appears that this is an issue that has been going on for quite some time. We were even able to find a report from around four years ago on the OnePlus forum. This is a bug that apparently affects all different types of Android devices and doesn't discriminate when it comes to brand.

So, whether you're using a Google, Motorola, Sony, Samsung or other brand, this is a problem that you might encounter. As stated above, while you're on a WhatsApp call, there's the possibility that the microphone will be muted when navigating away from the app. While not a huge issue if you're someone that stays pretty focused on calls, it can be a big problem if you're looking to multitask.

For the time being, there doesn't seem to be a proper solution. But if you're looking to avoid this issue, it's a good idea just to stay in the app when making calls in order to prevent it from occurring. It looks like uninstalling and reinstalling the app doesn't change much, so users will just have to hang in there for now. Of course, you're welcome to try solutions on the web, but it's unclear how effective they will be.