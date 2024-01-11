Summary Meta's WhatsApp is introducing advanced text formatting tools on the beta channel, such as code blocks, quote blocks, and lists, to enhance message organization.

This feature is not exclusive to coders and can be used by anyone to make stylistic changes to their messages.

WhatsApp had previously been spotted developing this functionality, and it has now become available to some beta testers.

If you write code, you know the challenges of communicating it digitally. Depending on how you are sending it, the code can become altered, or you may not be able to share it digitally at all. Now, many instant messaging services are beginning to integrate features that allow for the transmission of code. Meta has updated WhatsApp for iOS to support text formatting, and now, it looks like Android users could soon receive it as well.

As noted by WABetaInfo, text formatting has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.2.9 update. Originally, the feature debuted for Apple users in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.21.1.75, but Android device owners were notably left hanging. With the feature, you’ll be able to format the text of your messages with three tools. Code block can be leveraged to highlight a specific portion of your text, while quote block can be used to reply to a certain part of a previous message. Finally, lists can be deployed to organize your text with asterisks, dashes, or numbers. While the new feature certainly benefits those who use code, it isn’t exclusive to this group — anyone can use text formatting to make changes to their messages.

WhatsApp isn’t the only instant messaging app to roll out text formatting options recently. Signal notably introduced similar features in 2023, but with less of a focus on preserving code and making lists. Instead, Signal rolled out features like italics and bolding to give users more opportunities to express themselves — formatting options WhatsApp introduced in 2017. Signal also debuted a feature to obfuscate text at the time which can be valuable to those who don’t want to spoil information in a group message setting.

Although access to this feature in WhatsApp is new, Meta had previously been seen toying with advanced text formatting options. At the time, code block and quote block support were identified through latent code found in WhatsApp, but it was unknown if Meta planned on rolling out lists on WhatsApp as well. As of the most recent beta version, WhatsApp is now allowing some beta testers to access the functionality, including lists, perhaps signaling a wider rollout to the beta channel in the coming weeks.

Whether you frequently use code or you simply want more ways to format your messages, Meta wants to make sure you never hit a roadblock in WhatsApp. In turn, the bar is being set for other instant messaging services as well — even if your preferred messaging app doesn’t have many formatting options just yet, don’t be surprised if they pop up in the future. At a time when the competition is ripe, it’s the moves made by Big Tech companies that continue to set the precedent.