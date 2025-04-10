Summary WhatsApp in the EU introduces Meta AI for basic chat and research tasks, facing potential scrutiny from the European Commission.

Users cannot opt out of, fully disable, or otherwise remove the Meta AI chatbot, raising concerns over privacy and consumer choice.

So far, Meta AI lacks advanced features in the EU — it's not just annoying, it's also not that great.

WhatsApp users across the EU recently saw a conspicuous green, blue, and purple circle show up near the New Chat button, wholly disagreeing with the popular app's classic green color scheme. While WhatsApp has offered Meta AI chatbot access in certain regions for many months, the integration has only just begun to roll out to other markets like Europe.

It's based on the Llama 3.2 general purpose AI model, or GPAI, and is currently limited to generating or improving message text and answering basic online research questions. Despite not yet being fully functional, EU regulators are already looking into whether the implementation "aligns with EU rules," according to Veronika Cifrová, European Parliament member (via The Standard).