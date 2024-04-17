Summary WhatsApp is not just for personal use - it's also a versatile tool for businesses to connect with a global audience.

An exciting new feature has popped up in the latest beta - "Add to Note" will make it easier to save vital messages.

While currently only available for business accounts, the hope is that this feature will be accessible to all users soon.

WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps that you can use if you're looking to message people from all around the world. While it's great for personal use, the app is also quite versatile, making it a great business tool if you're looking to connect with people that are outside your personal circle.

The app is always introducing new features, and its end-to-end encrypted services ensure that your important conversations will always stay private. With that said, it looks like a new update has arrived with the latest beta version, and we're getting an exciting new tool that will help users get a leg up on keeping important details in check.

A new way for business users to keep track of vital messages

The news comes from the folks at WABetaInfo, who spotted the new feature as part of the latest beta, which comes in as version 2.24.9.17. The new feature will provide users with a new way to save messages that are important. Right now, the app does have a few options, like starred messages or pinning them, but this new addition is more aimed towards business users and will be a more seamless process, with messages now being able to be added to notes.

You can catch a glimpse of what the feature looks like in the image above. You simply select an important message and a new "Add to Note" option will pop up, and from there you can just keep adding to the notes for later use. Of course, as stated before, this will apparently only be available for business accounts for now, and there isn't an ETA on what will be available for standard users. While it's a great tool for business, it can easily be a great tool for standard users as well, so let's hope this goes live for all users in the near future.

Of course, if you want to give this a try, and you're a business account holder, you can always enter the beta of WhatsApp through the Google Play Store. The process is simple and seamless and reverting to the public version is also quite easy without any hassle. Or if you've never used WhatsApp before, give it a try. It's a great app that is used around the world with excellent messaging, voice and video call support.