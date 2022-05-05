Communicating over plain text is... fine... but pair that with some clever use of emoji, and chats immediately have the potential to get a whole lot more engaging — and dare we say, spicier. We've come a long way from simple emoticons, to sprinkling emoji here and there, to message reactions being baked-in to popular apps. Those have included nearly every major player out there, including Instagram, Twitter, Messenger, and Telegram. WhatsApp had long been a reaction holdout, but that's finally changing now.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that message reactions on WhatsApp will finally start rolling out today. This marks the end of months of beta testing — the feature was first made available widely back in March.

Reactions only offer six emoji right now, but they do cover all the basic stuff — Zuckerberg mentions the inclusion of prayer hands "to help spread thanks and appreciation" and teases more coming soon. Instagram, by comparison, is much more open in this regard, allowing you to pick from nearly the entire stock of 3,500+ emoji Unicode currently offers.

To use the new reactions, simply press and hold on any message to get the new pop-up. Then just tap on which of the six emoji you want to use. If you need more help than that, we've got you covered with our full guide on how to use WhatsApp message reactions.

