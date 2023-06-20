With every category of apps and products, we come to expect a set of basic features, and such is the case with instant messaging utilities like WhatsApp as well. Although WhatsApp has been around for a little over a decade now, we are still realizing there are essentials it lacks. For instance, serial numbering for the media you select is only now reaching a few beta testers.

WhatsApp has been fairly regular with feature additions recently. The latest change spotted by WABetaInfo in version 2.23.13.6 of the Android app adds another one to the list. The app features a redesigned media picker where the checkmark indicating media file selection is replaced by thumbnails numbered in their order of selection.

With numbered thumbnails, you don’t need to make a mental note of the sequence in which you selected the files. WhatsApp displays the numbers for you, so the order you see is the same sequence in which the recipient will see the media files. This feature can be particularly useful in situations where you're sending many media files over at once, like behind-the-scenes of a new TikTok you recorded, or a DIY project you undertook. Frequent travelers may also appreciate the feature for helping them send images in chronological order.

Features like numbered thumbnails in the media picker window are conveniences we often don’t even realize we needed until they are added or revoked. Thankfully, the developers at Meta recently upped the attachment file size limit for WhatsApp, and realize people use the app to send media back and forth quite a lot. This could be why the need for numbering in the media picker was added so late, seemingly as an afterthought.

WABetaInfo reports the change is visible to a few beta testers at present, and will reach even more people soon. A timeline for a stable channel release isn’t set in stone yet, but we would guess it’s not too far out.