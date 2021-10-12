WhatsApp is undeniably one of the most widely-used messaging apps around the globe, but it's not exactly the most feature-rich. For the most part, its features pale in comparison to those of its direct competitor, Telegram, and the recent multi-hour Facebook outage hasn't exactly helped its cause. If anything, Telegram was the biggest winner during the downtime, as it got a massive uptick in users. That said, the Facebook-owned service has been working on several features to enhance the user experience. As spotted by WABetaInfo, an upcoming one will reportedly allow users to pause voice messages while recording.

Currently, you can either tap and hold the mic icon or slide to lock it in place while recording a voice note. This means that if you're disturbed midway through, the only way to fix it is by deleting the current recording and starting from scratch. Instead, with this update, Whatsapp would show a "stop" button to pause recording. When clicked, the stop button would then be replaced by a mic button that would enable you to resume your voice note when ready. This would be useful for recording in short bursts and dealing with interruptions.

While WABetaInfo has only provided direct evidence of the feature in operation on iOS, the report affirms that it's in development for Android as well. That said, it might take a while before you see it land, as the feature is still under development and yet to reach the beta testing phase.

WhatsApp could soon let you manage your chat backup size And it’s not for a good reason

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email