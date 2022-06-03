WhatsApp allows users to safely delete messages, both present in their chats and those sent to others. However, you can only imagine the feeling of horror that would descend if you accidentally sent something inappropriate to a group, only to press the "delete for me" option instead of "delete for everyone" — clearly a double whammy. Thankfully, this might become a concern of the past, as WhatsApp has plans to introduce a deleted message retrieval tool.

WABetaInfo, one of the most reliable sources for real-time updates on the instant messaging giant, spotted the feature in early testing, showing it off in a new screenshot. As seen in the image, when a user taps on the "delete for me" option, WhatsApp displays a pop-up at the bottom of the screen asking if one wishes to undo it. Like other messaging services like Telegram, users will have a few seconds to restore the chats, which they can keep or instead "delete for everyone."

It's not the only feature WhatsApp is working on. The company is looking to increase its file-sharing limit to 2GB, up from the previous 100MB ceiling. The new feature, which had limited testing in Argentina back in March, has arrived with WhatsApp beta version 2.22.13.6. It's rolling out across the globe to testers — if you're curious whether you've been selected to try it out, you can try sending larger files from your device.

WhatsApp has made rapid strides in recent weeks, as they are working on introducing features such as editing sent chats and the option to save disappearing conversations. We don't know when the option to take back a deleted message will arrive in the app, though with any luck, it'll be here before we know it.

Thanks: Moshe