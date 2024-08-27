Key Takeaways Tired of pesky unread notifications on WhatsApp? A new feature to mark all of them as read is in the works.

WhatsApp has been a staple for one-to-one communication since its inception, and is widely regarded as the most popular instant messaging app on Android. However, we have seen Meta developers pile on a bunch of broadcast-style features borrowed from its other properties, like Stories from Instagram and Telegram-inspired broadcast messaging inspired by the likes of Telegram. However, with the huge influx of content from these broadcast features, arises a need to mark them all read at once. A reliable report says that it's finally in the works for WhatsApp.

Managing unread conversations can be a chore on email, and even more so on chat apps. Most solutions designed to handle a high influx of communication, such as Telegram and Discord, feature keyboard shortcuts on PC and app options to mark entire conversations or group chats as read, without tediously scrolling to the bottom, just to make the pesky notification dot disappear. WhatsApp is only getting started learning to handle the higher load of messages from Communities, group chats, status updates, and channels.

The developers at Meta added an unread message filter to the Chats tab earlier this year, but the process of clearing unreads is still very manual. Thankfully, the sleuths at WABetaInfo just spotted a new option to Mark all as read in the overflow menu for the Chats tab in version 2.24.18.11 of the app.

One-tap solution for your unread counter going haywire

This version shipping through the Google Play Store includes the option to instantly get rid of all the unread messages in every conversation. It is worth noting this option has been on iOS for many years now, but Android is finally catching up.

Marking your messages as read without actually reading them isn't free of consequences, but this new option is mostly for those random group chats that are useful once in a blue moon but are otherwise just full of good morning messages. WABetaInfo doesn't say when to expect the feature's widespread release. We are also waiting for the Notification settings toggle to automatically clear all unread notifications when you open the app. It was last spotted in development in May, but hasn't been released yet either.