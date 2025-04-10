Summary WhatsApp adds an 'online' indicator for group chats to see active members easily.

You can now only highlight @mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts for group chat notifications.

Enhanced video calling experience with smoother calls and quicker switching to HD quality.

WhatsApp is always testing several new features on its beta channel. Some of them take months to show up in a public build, while others make the jump faster than that. WhatsApp has now shared a laundry list of features it has begun rolling out to its users in recent weeks, including an 'online' indicator for group chats, better control over group notifications, and tappable reactions.