If WhatsApp is your preferred instant messaging app, you certainly aren’t alone. Meta, the tech giant behind WhatsApp, has made it a point to continue evolving the messenger through several means. Whether it’s the addition of new features or the accessible interface that keeps you coming back, make no mistake — Meta has made many of these updates to not only satisfy its users, but maintain its competitive edge in a crowded field. Now, a new type of sticker pack is rolling out for those very reasons.

As noted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp appears to be quietly rolling out Lottie support for stickers via a new sticker pack. Available in the official Sticker Store, the “I’m Just a Girl” pack is the first of its kind to be generated with the Lottie framework. Designed by BUCK, the sticker pack can be downloaded to give developers an idea of how to make the most of this framework.

Could Lottie be better for developers?

For starters, Lottie allows developers to use vector-based animations, which makes for more eye-pleasing stickers — think smoother animation and more vivid colors. Although existing WebP stickers in WhatsApp are high quality, animation is noticeably better with vector-based stickers. For the time being, there does not seem to be an option for developers to begin making their own Lottie stickers with third-party apps. Given this recent rollout, however, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if it became a possibility in the future.

Although this may seem like a new direction for WhatsApp, a beta update to the app earlier this year suggested that it was in the works. WhatsApp beta version 2.24.5.10 was the first to hint at Meta’s plan to roll out Lottie stickers. While WebP images haven’t necessarily been problematic, they noticeably have trouble maintaining their quality when changed in size. This hasn’t been officially recognized as the reason for the move toward Lottie, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it prompted Meta’s shift away from WebP images. Even if you aren’t a developer, it’s worth downloading the latest sticker pack to get an idea of what you might see while using the app in the future.