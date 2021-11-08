Last year, WhatsApp introduced its Pay feature, allowing users in India — and later Brazil — to send and receive cash with friends and family. Because the feature integrates with a country's payment system, it hasn't made its way to all markets just yet. As WhatsApp looks to expand cash transactions into additional regions — including the United States — the app looks to use a proprietary payment platform.

Two reports from XDA Developers and WABetaInfo have found evidence of Novi, a digital wallet system owned by Meta, preparing for a launch within WhatsApp. Currently, the service allows users in the US and Guatemala to send payments using a stable cryptocurrency (stablecoin) called Pax Dollar, or USPD, that has its value paired with the US dollar. It serves as a competitor to apps like Venmo and Cash App and now functions as Meta's payment platform following its recent rebrand — making it a key component to this US-based expansion.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of Novi inside WhatsApp, complete with its settings menu. Meanwhile, XDA spotted a few lines of code detailing the verification process users need to go through to send and receive payments — including providing photo IDs and a video selfie, both verified within the app independently. These are all standard requirements in the existing Novi app, and they'll remain even after its integration with WhatsApp.

While this branding may eventually arrive in India and Brazil, those respective payment services will likely continue to function as normal for the time being. Unfortunately, we don't know when this feature will roll out in the US. With something as complex as payment services, you shouldn't expect it anytime soon.

