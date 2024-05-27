Summary WhatsApp introduces longer voice messages for status updates, allowing users to share 1-minute recordings instead of 30-second ones.

The update aims to streamline communication by reducing the need for multiple shorter voice clips in status updates.

Users must update the app from the Play Store to access the new feature, ensuring seamless integration into their messaging experience.

WhatsApp wasn’t the first platform to introduce status updates, and its tools for people using the feature still trail behind the likes of Instagram and Snapchat. However, we’ve seen a spate of recent changes which make status updates on this popular chat app more enjoyable. Developers at Meta are currently beta testing redesigned drawing tools which also benefit status update creation, but a recent report reveals another change that is more immediately available — support for longer voice messages in status updates.

Development for voice messages as status updates was underway for a long time, with sightings dating back to July 2022 as well. When we caught wind of it in January this year, it seemed a lot more polished and ready for release. The hunch wasn’t way off the mark, because WhatsApp announced the feature in February with support for sharing 30 second-long voice recordings with the same audience that usually sees the images, videos, and links in your status updates. The sleuths at WABetaInfo just spotted a more liberal 1-minute recording limit rolling out to users.

Upon installing the latest version of the messaging app on both Android and iOS, the testers found a new change affecting voice messages, which are now capped at a minute each, instead of 30 seconds. This change also affects status updates, allowing people to share voice messages ephemerally with the larger audiences that status updates bring.

As a result of this new limit, people who prefer sending voice messages to save time and effort typing out longer messages can now share a few long recordings instead of many shorter, consecutive clips.

However, WABetaInfo emphasizes that end users like you and me will need to update the app from the Play Store before they can send one-minute-long voice messages. This means the change isn’t a simple server-side switch, so we suggest you manually check for WhatsApp updates, or head into the Play Store and set up automatic app updates so manual intervention isn’t necessary and updates are automatically installed as soon as they are available.