Privacy has been one of the pillars of popular communication apps like WhatsApp. THe company stands by its promise to maintain end-to-end encryption for all conversations, and even reworked its linked devices architecture from scratch a few years ago to maintain data confidentiality. Features like Chat Lock are the cherry on top, but they’ve only been available on your primary phone. After a few sightings during development, the feature now seems to be reaching beta testers at scale.

If you haven't used WhatsApp too much, Chat lock is an optional feature you can use to hide certain conversations from your Chats tab. To access these chats, you need to swipe down in the Chats tab like you would refresh a webpage in a browser, and then input a customizable pin or password. Recently, WhatsApp even added biometric authentication support for chat lock, making unlocks swifter and more secure.

However, people using the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices using the Linked device feature are all too aware that chats locked on the primary device are still vulnerable and visible in the Chats tab. A fix for this glaring flaw was first spotted in April, and is now reaching more beta testers.

Wider beta testing usually precedes stable release

In April, the feature was still in development, but the reputable WhatsApp feature trackers at WABetaInfo now report version 2.24.11.9 available on the Google Play Store is compatible, and giving many more beta testers access to chat lock on linked smartphones as testing expands. However, users testing this feature must still initialize this secret code on their primary phone before using it on the linked smartphone. Now that beta testing is underway with gusto, we hope to see this convenience in the mainline release channel soon, alongside other linked device improvements like support for sharing channel updates.