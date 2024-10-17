Key Takeaways WhatsApp is testing a new feature allowing users to filter chats based on personalized lists.

Users can create up to 20 lists, each with a different set of contacts.

The feature is aimed at power users, making it easier to locate specific conversations quickly.

In the month of October alone, we've reported on several changes to WhatsApp, some that are in the pipeline, and others that are rolling out. This includes the likes of new filters and backgrounds for video calls, a new in-testing typing indicator, likes and private mentions within status, upto 22 chat themes in beta, and new video playback controls with speed adjustments (currently limited to iOS).

In an attempt to continue enhancing the platform, WhatsApp seems to be working on a feature that will let users filter chats based on specified lists, making it easier to find the conversations that matter. The feature was first spotted back in August, and it seems to now be rolling out to beta testers.

Currently, filters within WhatsApp include Unread, Favorites, and Groups, but WhatsAppBetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp beta version 2.24.22.5 for Android brings the ability for users to create personalized lists of contacts and group chats, and then filter their chat list screen based on said lists. The two features, lists and filters, work in tandem to give you more ways to filter chats.

A plus icon next to the default filters will allow users to create new lists. Once created, WhatsApp will automatically generate a custom filter at the top of the chat list for it. The filter will have the same name as the list, making it easy to identify and select. See the screenshot below for reference.

Source: WABetaInfo

The new feature is aimed at WhatsApp power users who juggle between multiple conversations on the platform. A simple way to filter important contacts, especially right at the top, will make quickly locating specific conversations without scrolling through long lists even easier. Also worth noting is that lists are completely private. Contacts that you add to a list won't be notified about it.

In total, users will be able to create up to 20 lists, all of which can be edited, including changing its name and adding or removing people from it, after it has been created. Additionally, from within the app's setting screen, users should be able to rearrange the order in which lists appear within filters on top of the chats tab.

WABetaInfo suggests that the tool will land on WhatsApp Business too, making it easy for businesses to sort and filter out customers and track conversations based on different criteria, like a different list for customers with complaints, a different one for pending orders, one for appointments, and so on.

Lists and filters are both rolling out to some beta testers as part of WhatsApp beta version 2.24.22.5. It is currently unclear when the tools might make their way to stable.