WhatsApp has been busy tweaking features and functions, with new options for messaging and a limited test of sharing files as large as 2 GB. With 5 billion Play Store downloads, it's easily the most popular messaging app in the world, meaning it's on every kind of phone. Yet updates to WhatsApp features don't always roll out to everyone at once — there are, after all, 2 billion monthly active users — so a new camera interface that iOS devices have had for months is just now going out to Android users.

WABetaInfo reports that some users are seeing an updated camera interface in updates to the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android. This includes a new look when selecting media as well. Additionally, the camera's media bar — which had been removed in iOS, prompting user complaints — has apparently been restored.

Source: WABetaInfo

If you're not a beta tester, don't worry. WhatsApp can be slow with new features but chances are that you'll get it eventually. If you're lucky, the new look for the camera will be accompanied by the boosted 2 GB file-sharing capacity, making high-resolution photos that much easier to send to your contacts.

Microsoft is unifying all of its Android projects so they'll work even better with Windows 11

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author