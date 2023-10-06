Summary WhatsApp is reintroducing the status search bar in its latest update, allowing users to easily search for groups, statuses, and followed channels without opening the directory.

WhatsApp is once again making rumbles in the messaging world. The Meta-owned company has banked on adopting effective tools and software in the interest of its billions of users. In particular, the company has spent the past few years tightening things for its search experience. To the point of dropping the status search bar just to get rid of the "nuance," then seeing its need later. The company has also focused the laser beam on its chat lock tool to shield the most private conversations from prying eyes. Now, you simply need to know how to navigate the tool to keep your information safe.

The two features, just like their predecessors, were warmly received until the company unveiled the fault lines. Hence, here are the latest updates: a secret code for your chats and a status search bar via WABetaInfo. Your viewership catalog on WhatsApp has recently increased. Besides your contacts' status, you have both followed and verified Channels that might teem your app. So, to spare you the hassle of scrolling down to your favorite news updates, WhatsApp is resurrecting the status update search bar in Android 2.23.21.7.

As you can see from the image below, you may now be able to search for groups, statuses, and followed channels just above the app's top bar.

The feature was dropped upon the introduction of WhatsApp Channels, taking status media control a notch lower. Now that it’s back, you can seamlessly search your favorite updates without opening the directory. The WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.21.7 is now available on the Google Play Store, undergoing a few beta test runs before its final release to the public.

To get started with this feature, update the app on Google Play Store, then close the application twice. You’ll notice the search button within the Updates icon.

The other latest upgrade, the chat lock system, is no longer generic. The system used your lock screen password or PIN, giving you chills if someone accessed your phone password. But the new update is bashing that worry by introducing a customized secret access code in Android 2.23.21.8, which enables you to add a custom secret code for your locked chats. This upper-grade security feature allows you to isolate the privacy of your chats from your overall phone security and gain ultimate control to access delicate conversations on your phone.

While many are appalled by this feature, it is not a surprise to tech enthusiasts, as the company hinted at it a few months ago. The company is still working on this feature to ensure it works at its peak. While the exact date of its release is still unclear, fans can’t wait to finally go incognito with their private stuff. However, this may not be the end of such updates, as future messaging trends might bring out some unique needs. So stay tuned!