Key Takeaways WhatsApp is testing a “Block unknown account messages” feature for beta users on Android, aimed at cutting down spam.

This feature automatically blocks messages from unknown accounts that exceed a certain volume.

But instead of blocking all unknown messages, it only targets those that spam too much, so you might still get messages from businesses trying to sell you stuff.

Although WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there, it has faced plenty of heat for being a magnet for spam and unwanted messages. The problem is that anyone with your number can just slide into your inbox, which can get annoying and even feel like a privacy invasion. To tackle this, WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that gives users more control over who gets to message them. The idea is to cut down on spam from random senders.

WhatsApp is rolling out a handy update for beta users on Android that lets you automatically block messages from unknown accounts. Right now, it's only available to beta testers who’ve got the latest WhatsApp beta version, 2.24.20.16, from the Play Store, according to WABetaInfo.

As per the feature's description, the main goal is to cut down on message spam from unknown accounts that send a ton of texts in a short period. It gives users a way to protect themselves from unwanted messages, including potentially harmful content.

Beta testers on the latest WhatsApp version for Android can find this feature by tapping the three-dot menu, then Settings > Privacy > Advanced > Block unknown account messages. Once turned on, WhatsApp will automatically block messages from unknown accounts if they exceed a certain number. While the exact limit isn’t clear, it’s obvious that too much spam can slow down your device.

It’s not your typical blocker

While blocking messages from unknown accounts is a great way to reduce spam, WhatsApp's approach is a bit unconventional. Since the feature only blocks messages that go over a certain limit, it presumably still lets through those unknown accounts that might actually have something important to say—like businesses trying to sell you products. So, you can dodge the spam but still get hit with those “exciting offers” you never asked for.

The new feature pairs nicely with WhatsApp’s earlier option to block spam right from your lock screen. Sure, WhatsApp makes chatting easy, but it also rolls out the welcome mat for unwanted messages. Unlike the tight privacy on Signal, WhatsApp’s been pretty chill about it. So, it’s no surprise users are hoping for some upgrades to security—because we could all do without the spam.