Key Takeaways WhatsApp is testing a feature allowing users to mention contacts in Status updates, bringing it in line with Instagram and Facebook.

Tagged contacts receive notifications, allowing for easier connections without revealing tags to other viewers.

Tagged contacts can reshare the Status update without revealing the original poster's identity.

Since Meta owns WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, it’s no shock that these platforms share some features. One big example is the "Stories" format on Instagram and Facebook, known as "Status updates" on WhatsApp. But the overlap between these platforms is about to go even further. A new discovery points to WhatsApp testing a feature that used to be exclusive to Instagram and Facebook, bringing it even more in line with its sister apps.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets users tag contacts in their Status updates. It was first noticed earlier this year and is now coming to a few Android beta testers using version 2.24.20.3. If all goes well, it should be available to more users worldwide once it’s added to a stable release.

In line with Meta’s push to sync WhatsApp with Instagram and Facebook, the ability to mention contacts in Status updates has been in the works for a while. Once it’s live for everyone, users can easily tag someone by tapping the @ button in the caption field when posting images or videos in the Status tab.

Your status mentions are just between you and the people you tag

Tagging contacts in Status updates will send them a notification, making it easier to connect—though it might also interrupt their peace. The mentioned person can view the Status update right away, even if privacy settings are in place. These tags stay private, so other viewers won’t know who’s been mentioned. Only the tagged contact gets the notification and a message in their chat.

When you tag a contact in your Status update, they’ll have the option to reshare it using a button that pops up next to the reply box when they view the Status they’re tagged in. Although this option works a lot like Instagram’s feature, there’s one big difference: the original poster’s identity stays hidden during reshares. This means viewers of the reshared content won’t have any direct way to contact the person who originally posted it.

This update might not be a game-changer, but it could be handy for those who use WhatsApp as their main messaging app. It provides an easy way to keep certain contacts in the loop without filling up their chat history. While there’s no set release date yet, it’s worth keeping an eye out if you’re a regular WhatsApp user.