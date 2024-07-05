Summary WhatsApp's verification badge color is changing from green to blue to match Meta and Instagram.

The change likely aims for a consistent UI across Meta's properties and promotes trust in verified accounts.

The update is live in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.18, with unclear rollout timing for the stable build.

The green color has always been synonymous with WhatsApp, at least in the messenger app space. WhatsApp, which consistently makes our top messaging app list, was launched back in 2009, and has always had a user interface with green elements.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out an update that brought a fresh UI to the end-to-end encrypted messaging app, with a brand-new color scheme that matches the app's logo and a green shade throughout the app. This was paired with new icons and illustrations throughout the app.

Now, diverging from its usual pattern, WhatsApp seems to be changing the color of one of its in-app elements from green to blue.

In an effort to better match its verification system with that of its parent company Meta and sister company Instagram, users will soon start seeing the in-app verification badge turn from green to blue. The change was spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.18. WhatsApp first started testing the change back in 2023 for verified Channels and businesses, and it appears as though the change will roll out to a wider audience soon.

A more consistent UI across Meta's properties

This is surely a brand play for Meta. The messaging service has over 2.7 billion active users and over 100 billion messages sent daily, making the platform a brand priority for Meta. Elsewhere, it is likely that the change will help users trust those with the blue badge for authenticity. Apart from Meta's properties, platforms like X (Twitter) and TikTok also use a blue verification badge, and WhatsApp's change is will likely serve as a dose of familiarity, promoting greater trust in those with a blue badge.

There's not much else here. It is currently unclear when the change will roll out in WhatsApp's stable build. It is live with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.18.

Other than the blue checkmark, Meta is also forcing its AI features down WhatsApp's throat. The tech giant has brought its Meta AI Search Bar to the messaging app, and seems insistent on bringing new AI image generation capabilities to the platform very soon.