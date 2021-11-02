WhatsApp is not the same in every country. While the basic functionality is there for everyone around the world, some regions have exclusive features that are specifically created to make communications in that place easier. Case in point — India and Brazil support person-to-person payments through WhatsApp. The feature was first rolled out in India last year, followed by Brazil later. Over a month ago, we reported that WhatsApp users in India would soon even be eligible to earn cashback on their payments to other WhatsApp users. This feature, or rather, promotion, now seems to be rolling out to everyone.

WABetaInfo reports that one of its readers received a total of ₹255 in cashback, which is roughly $3.41 in US dollars, after sending payments to five people. The last payment visible in the screenshot shows a payout of ₹51, or 68 cents. This is considerably more generous than the amount we initially thought WhatsApp would give out, which was ₹10.

Unfortunately, the post falls short of giving us information on other parts of the promotion, but looking at coverage from other sites, like Indian news site Times Now, gives us some additional context. The promotion is supposedly limited to Android users, and it's available for the first five transactions a user makes after first setting up WhatsApp Pay, the platform's UPI payment feature. For every transaction you make, you'll get ₹51 back. And this apparently applies to any transaction, even if it's under ₹51 — you can send someone ₹1 and you'll still get ₹51 back, which means WhatsApp is essentially giving away money. You won't get rich from this, mind you, but hey, free money is free money, right?

According to that same coverage, it seems like the cashback promotion is live for users running the latest WhatsApp beta, so if you haven't yet, go to the Google Play Store and enroll in WhatsApp's beta program. If you'd rather not fully commit to the beta life, you can always download the APK from APK Mirror instead. The promotion might be enabled server-side, though, so downloading the latest beta is not a surefire way to get in on the action. You should get a pop-up that says “Give cash, get Rs 51 back” at the top of your screen once you're part of the club.

