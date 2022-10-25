Read update WhatsApp begins recovering

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

WhatsApp is experiencing an outage in the early hours of Tuesday, October 25, where many users across Europe and other parts of the world report the service isn’t working. Android Police writers are also experiencing the issue of the app not allowing you to send or receive messages. You can read your existing messages, and any new messages you send will be greeted with a clock that suggests they haven't been sent.

A spokesperson for Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.” There’s currently no exact word on when the service will resume.

Downdetector further confirms the issues, which seem to have begun around 3 am EST. The reports slowed after an hour, but the issue seems to be ongoing with the topic continuing to trend on Twitter.

Last October saw a major outage of all of Meta’s services, with users unable to connect to Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram. That issue was confirmed to be connected to Facebook’s DNS (Domain Name System), but it’s unclear if this is a similar issue here. There are reported outages for Facebook and Instagram on Downdetector, but none of them are as dramatic as the spike in WhatsApp reports.