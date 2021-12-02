It's hard to remember a time when skin tone emoji weren't a thing, with WhatsApp first introducing them all the way back in 2015. However, even today there are some emoji types that still aren't compatible due to the complexity of their design. Another gap is now being plugged, though, as WhatsApp is rolling out skin tone variations for couples emoji in the beta version of the app.

As reported by WABetaInfo, a select number of beta users on the 2.21.24.11 version now have access to the new combinations, which allow you to pair different couples of different skin tones together, thus more accurately depicting all of the different real-world scenarios. It may seem like a small thing to many, but it's great for those who were until now unable to personalize a couples emoji that works for them.

I'm on the beta version of WhatsApp in question, but I don't seem to have this functionality yet. It looks like it'll take a few taps to get the emoji you need, first choosing the emoji you want to customize, then the skin tone for the left-sided partner, then the right. You can see all of the combinations in the image above produced by WABetaInfo.

While this is only available to select beta testers right now, it won't be long before it rolls out more widely, so keep your 👀 peeled.

