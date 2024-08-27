Key Takeaways WhatsApp is adding AR effects and filters to video calls on iOS a month after kicking off the same test on Android.

It's no surprise that WhatsApp is jumping on the Snapchat bandwagon by adding AR effects and filters to video calls—everyone has been copying Snapchat's cool features for years after all. These filters, which entered testing phase last month on Android, aim to make video chats more fun and interactive. Now it looks like iPhone users will get in on the action soon too.

As per a report from WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (v24.17.10.74) introduces AR effects and filters for video calls. Like on Android, this new feature lets you customize your video chats with filters and backgrounds. You can play around with dynamic facial filters that change your look on the fly, and you can even tweak the colors in your video feed.

WhatsApp is also trying out a background editing tool to go with the facial filters. You can either blur your background or choose from some preset designs. The goal, presumably, is to make your video calls look better and more personal. The feature pops up automatically when you get a video call on the messaging app.

The Meta-owned platform has thrown in a low-light mode too. If you're in a dim room, just hit the toggle, and you’ll get better lighting for your video calls, even when the room is a bit dark. There's also a touch-up mode that gives your skin a smooth, polished look with a gentle filter. It’s ideal for making you look good without needing fancy lighting, whether you’re in a formal meeting or just catching up with friends. However, if you prefer a more natural vibe, you can always skip the AR effects and filters entirely.

Your background and filter choices will be saved for future calls

It should be noted that WhatsApp will make things easier by saving your background and color filter choices for future video calls. This means there's no need to fiddle with settings each time—just jump straight into your call with everything set up the way you like.

The new AR call effects and filters might start out limited to a small group of users, but WhatsApp usually rolls out features to more people pretty quickly.