WhatsApp is currently testing several new features on the platform, such as a nifty option that lets you hide your last seen and profile picture from specific contacts and proper multi-device support. Next up is a visual overhaul for the contact info screen.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now rolling out the new UI for some beta users. Previously, the refreshed UI was only available for WhatsApp Business profiles (starting from v2.21.13.10 on Android). According to the report, the same UI for contact and group info is arriving for select users with beta version 2.21.23.12, but some users may already have it with v2.21.23.11.

The new UI brings a modern look to a previously neglected part of the app. Firstly, the profile photo is smaller and rounded instead of the large square that took up half of the screen before. Right below that, the username, phone number, and last seen status are displayed. The next row will give you quick access to chat, audio call, video call options, which were otherwise present much lower on the page.

Left to right: New contact info, new group info, and the old UI

Media thumbnails now appear larger, so they're easier to see at a glance, and more options are visible on the page thanks to better information density. It basically offers more information about each contact with one tap, which is a welcome change.

To see if you have the new UI, make sure you are on the beta version of WhatsApp and open any contact info screen. This should also be applicable to group chats. The change is being rolled out to select beta testers only, so don't panic if you don't see it yet. You can download the latest beta version from APK Mirror 一 although that doesn’t guarantee the new UI update, you'll give yourself the best chance.

Thanks: Chinmay

