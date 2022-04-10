It seems clear that WhatsApp is experimenting with expanding available features. Recently, users learned they'd be able to hide media shared in self-destructing chats from their phone's photo gallery, and not long ago, a small segment of users received the ability to share files as large as 2 GB (Gmail only allows 25 MB). Now, an upcoming new feature has been spotted that might dovetail really well with sharing larger files.

WhatsApp is adding a feature that lets users monitor when a document has been fully transferred, reports WABetaInfo. The latest beta versions of the app for Web, iOS, and Android show the time of arrival when sharing files, so you'll know when your document is available to open. The desktop version of the ETA monitor was available last month and Android and iOS beta testers just received it. Screenshots posted by WABetaInfo show a file transfer bubble with a circular status that fills in as the data moves between sender and receiver.

Many big apps will beta test features with a small selection of users to work out bugs or see if they take off at all, but since the ETA is available on desktop it's just a matter of time till it comes to mobile versions of WhatsApp. Though it's not much of a leap to guess there's a link between possible future changes to file-sharing sizes and adding a way to monitor file ETA, it looks like we'll still have to wait and see.

Android faces a performance crisis that only Google can fix

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author