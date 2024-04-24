Summary New WhatsApp beta version reveals a preview of a new in-app dialer for easier contact adding and faster interactions with businesses.

Dialer could streamline the calling process without saving a contact first and potentially reduce effort for one-time interactions.

This change could improve the user experience in WhatsApp for international calls.

WhatsApp has billions of active users, but it still leaves no stone unturned in attempts to encourage user interaction and new sign-ups. We recently reported on a new prompt in the app encouraging you to initiate a conversation with people saved in your contacts. In a similar vein, a recent beta version of the app reveals adding new contacts could become simpler as well.

Meta’s solution to instant messaging is among the best apps on Android today, and it even has an option to start messaging people without saving their contact info, which could help for fleeting interactions like those with a DoorDash driver.

However, adding contacts isn’t the most convenient or intuitive process, and unless the information was shared through the attachment menu, chances are you hit the New message floating action button (FAB), selecting New contact, and proceed to add a contact from there. Alternatively, you could switch to your dialer app, type in the phone number, and add to contacts from there before the user shows up in your WhatsApp contact list.

A new in-app dialer could be the hero we need

A potential solution to such unpolished user experiences has surfaced in the latest WhatsApp beta (v2.24.9.28). WABetaInfo reports Meta seems to be working on a dialer within WhatsApp. Where this UI appears is anyone’s best guess, but there’s limitless potential if it is implemented properly.

A dialer could save you time and effort calling someone in WhatsApp without saving their contact information first. It could also speed up the process of creating said contact, or facilitating immediate interactions with businesses and executives you may talk to just once.

The screenshot also shows a phone-like Call button suggesting the dialer will focus on making calling easier, instead of messaging. After all, interactions on WhatsApp — chats, voice calls, and video calls too — are secured with end-to-end encryption. Moreover, international calls can be cheaper via WhatsApp instead of conventional calling.